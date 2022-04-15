Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 14K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,049 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths on Friday, April 15. That’s since its last reporting on April 8.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 3,094,485 cases, including 33,510 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 464 people in Illinois were reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 110 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,648 vaccines have been administered in the state. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,799 doses.

Since April 8, 138,595 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

The department reported that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 50 percent is boosted.

