First Alert: Increasing clouds today; rain, storm chances tonight

(KFVS) - Today is starting off calm, but storms are likely tonight.

Wake-up temperatures are chilly in the low to mid 40s.

Cloud cover will increase today ahead of possible rain and storms tonight.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the low to mid 60s.

Chances for light rain or sprinkles are slight this afternoon, but there are better chances of rain and storms tonight as a front moves near the Heartland.

There is a small chance for strong to severe storms. Hail will be the primary threat, but gusty winds are possible.

The weekend will have periods of dry and wet times.

Most of Saturday appears dry and partly cloudy.

Easter morning is looking dry, but this will change.

Showers arrive ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next week will start off dry and cooler before warmer temps and storms move in near the middle and end of the week.

