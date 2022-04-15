Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Active pattern to bring Friday evening showers and storms.....then more rain on Easter Sunday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A fast-moving weather system will bring clouds and a few showers to the area this afternoon….then a swath of showers and thunderstorms early tonight.  Our southwestern counties continue with a level 1 chance of severe storms early tonight per SPC.   The best chance of warnings for hail or strong wind gusts looks to be over extreme SE Missouri into NW Tennessee.   This system should move off to the southeast by about midnight.  Saturday will be cool but dry….but another chance of rain arrives for Easter Sunday.

Latest models are showing a mostly cloudy and chilly Easter sunrise, with rain or rain showers developing about mid-day and continuing into the evening.  With the clouds and rain,  temps will be on the cool side with highs mostly in the 50s.  We’ll bounce back with dry and milder conditions Monday and Tuesday as an upper ridge develops,  but another weak system may move in from the west with some scattered thunderstorms in the late Wednesday/Wednesday night period.

