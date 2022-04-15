Easter at the ballpark on Easter Sunday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Easter Sunday is quickly approaching in the Heartland and one former baseball stadium is set to hold thousands of guests for an Easter service.

As the seats sit empty and are being power washed Friday afternoon, thousands are expected to attend Easter Services at Rent One Park.

“We are extremely excited and honored about Easter at the ballpark,” said Tivo McCrary, Executive Pastor at Cornerstone Church.

McCrary tells me he’s looking forward to the community event.

“We want to be able to bless the community and provide a safe space for kids to experience Easter and who doesn’t love 25,000 eggs dropping from helicopters,” said McCrary.

Here is the schedule for the day:

8:30 a.m. - Gates open to Rent One Park

9 a.m. - 25,000 eggs will be dropped from helicopters onto the field

11 a.m. - Easter Service begins

“It’s open to everyone, we invite the community out. The more people the better. We want to show the community, just how much we love them and how much we believe in southern Illinois and this region,” said McCrary.

Dave Kost is the Director of Rent One Stadium events. He tells me Pepsi donated 4,000 bottles of water for the event and Krispy Kreme is providing 4,000 free donuts.

“The noise and people just coming in and getting ready to have a good time, it’s just exciting to have activity at the ballpark,” said Kost.

The last time an event like this took place at rent one 10 years ago. Back in April 2012, thousands gathered at Rent One for Easter Service.

Kost tells me Corner Stone is estimating around 4,000 people this year.

“Make sure you get here early, I’d make sure If you can do that that’s be great in terms of parking and getting into the facility, cause it’s going to be a lot of people in a very short period of time,” said Kost.

