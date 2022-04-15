Clouds Quickly Increase Today

A calm start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Peaks of sunshine will start off the day with quickly increasing cloud cover by the late morning hours. It will be mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A few chances of light rain/sprinkles are possible early, but there will be better chances of rain and storms tonight as a front nears our area. There is a small chance for a strong to severe storms. If we see this, most will be elevated so that means hail would be the primary threat with possibly some gusty winds.

The weekend will have dry and wet periods. Most of Saturday appears dry and partly cloudy. Dry time will continue early Sunday, but showers quickly reappear ahead of a cold front by Sunday afternoon and evening.

We will have a few dry and cooler days starting off next week before warmer temps and storms move in near the middle and end of the week.

-Lisa

