City of Cape Girardeau announces sign-on bonuses for police, fire, public works

According to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau, they are offering a $6,000...
According to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau, they are offering a $6,000 certification stipend to be paid over a three-year period.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced it will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments.

According to a news release from the city, they are offering a $6,000 certification stipend to be paid over a three-year period. They said this is for difficult to fill positions requiring specific certifications, such as police officer, firefighter/EMT and some public works positions.

“You are our customers, and we intend on making you feel that way. Customer service is the hallmark of what we do,” City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin said in the news release. “We will bring people into this organization who share these values. Current and future employees will work hard to deliver and continuously improve City services.”

You can find a list of open positions with the city online.

According to the city, in 2021, voters passed the use tax, and the city announced an updated and more competitive city-wide pay plan for July 2022.

In the news release, the city added that the total compensation offered to full-time employees includes a healthy benefit package providing health, dental and life insurance, retirement pension plan, paid holidays, paid vacation leave, paid sick leave and more.

