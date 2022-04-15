Heartland Votes
Barbecue on the River returns to Paducah, Ky. in September

Organizers say they will be offering booth space both on and off the river.(WIBW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 28th anniversary of Barbecue on the River returns to Paducah in September.

According to Beautiful Paducah’s website, the theme is Smoke on the Water is in honor of the event returning to the river on Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24.

In 2020 and 2021, the event was held off the river due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they will be offering booth space both on and off the river.

Barbecue Off the River locations will be available at Noble Park for those who wish to be removed from the crowds and high volume of traffic, or who would like to do business in an “alcohol free” area.

They said they will be offering free public transportation from Barbecue On the River to Barbecue Off the River and vice versa all day and evening on Saturday.

