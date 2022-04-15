Heartland Votes
3 seriously injured in crash involving semi

Three people were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois on Thursday morning, April 14.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on Route 1 just north of County Road 700 North, near the Norris City reservoir.

It involved a semi tractor-trailer and two SUVs.

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Douglas J. Turner, of Cape Girardeau, was driving a semi south on Route 1 when his rig crossed the centerline and hit the side of a Nissan SUV traveling in the opposite lane.

The Nissan then hit the front of a Subaru SUV traveling south on Route 3.

The driver of the Nissan, Timothy R. Brown, his passenger, Johnna D. Smith, both of Norris City, and the driver of the Subaru, Katherine E. Stewart, of Carmi, were all flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Turner was not injured in the crash.

KSP said Turner was cited for improper lane usage and a logbook violation.

