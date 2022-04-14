Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Juvenile, adult in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shots fired investigation
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
Senator Mitch McConnell was in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts.
McConnell stops in Mayfield, Ky.