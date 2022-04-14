Thunderstorms expected Friday PM, some could be severe

More thunderstorms expected through the late afternoon into the late evening hours on Friday. A few severe storms possible, especially in our southern counties. The threat should move south of the Heartland about midnight, and then drier weather will try to work in on Saturday. Much of the day is looking dry on Saturday, but a few isolated showers possible. Easter Sunday is trending wetter, with numerous showers likely. You may have to take advantage of any dry time and squeeze in the Easter egg hunts when you can. It will also be chilly on Easter, with highs only in the 50s. Drier weather returns Monday and a slow warm up expected through the week next week.

