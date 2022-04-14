Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thunderstorms expected Friday PM, some could be severe

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More thunderstorms expected through the late afternoon into the late evening hours on Friday. A few severe storms possible, especially in our southern counties. The threat should move south of the Heartland about midnight, and then drier weather will try to work in on Saturday. Much of the day is looking dry on Saturday, but a few isolated showers possible. Easter Sunday is trending wetter, with numerous showers likely. You may have to take advantage of any dry time and squeeze in the Easter egg hunts when you can. It will also be chilly on Easter, with highs only in the 50s. Drier weather returns Monday and a slow warm up expected through the week next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Juvenile, adult in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shots fired investigation
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/14
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/14
The National weather service confirms at least four tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky...
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in western KY
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 4/14.
First Alert 4pm forecast 4/14
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 4/14
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 4/14