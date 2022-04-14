Heartland Votes
Section of Rte. 3 dedicated in honor of fallen Ill. State Police trooper

Trooper Hopkins' family and friends joined Illinois State Police for a dedication ceremony and sign unveiling.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Ill. (KFVS) - A section of Illinois Route 3 was dedicated in honor of a fallen Illinois State Police trooper.

Officials dedicated Rte. 3 from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road in Waterloo as Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway.

According to ISPH, his family and friends joined ISP for a dedication ceremony at Life Community Church unveiling one sign followed by a procession to the sign posted along Illinois Route 3.

“Nick was known for his selfless acts and the huge smile permanently affixed across his face,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Trooper Hopkins made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people of Illinois and his dedication and service now will be known to everyone traveling down this stretch of Illinois Route 3 as they see the sign in his honor.”

On August 23, 2019, troopers, including Hopkins, were executing a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis when Trooper Hopkins was struck by gunfire. He died as a result of his injuries.

Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins died from his injuries on August 23, 2019...
Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins died from his injuries on August 23, 2019 after he was shot while serving a search warrant.(Illinois State Police)

“Once someone is gone you realize how much you miss the little things,” said Trooper Hopkins’ widow Whitney Hopkins. “Nick touched so many lives and it continues to amaze me how many lives are still impacted by him. This highway memorial is such an incredible way to give him the recognition and remember all the kind things he did for everyone. Our family will never be the same, but we are so grateful for the memories we made and the support we receive every day from the people we love.”

Hopkins was 33 years old and a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

