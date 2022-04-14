Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police at scene of bank robbery

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a bank robbery at the Arvest Bank on Southwest Drive.

JPD said an unknown suspect entered the bank after 3 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be released at this time.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Juvenile, adult in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shots fired investigation
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts.
Sen. McConnell in Mayfield to discuss tornado disaster recovery efforts
One person was injured and one person is in custody in connection with a shooting.
1 injured, 1 in custody after Fredericktown shooting
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the hospital’s post on Facebook, they are continuing to see a downturn in cases.
Murray Calloway Co. Hospital announces first time with 0 COVID-19 inpatient cases in 2 years