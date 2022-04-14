Paducah Spring Clean Up day set for 4/23

PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Spring Clean Up Day in Paducah will be Saturday, April 23.

The free service is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett Street.

According to a news release from the city, all Paducah and McCracken County residents must bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license, to verify residency. Those in line by 2 p.m. will be able to participate in the event.

They ask that everyone remain in their vehicle as staff will unload the items.

Traffic flow

Drivers need to enter from North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets. Household hazardous waste items, e-scrap and batteries, ammunition, and prescriptions are off-loaded last in line. Please separate your items to make the trip go quicker.

Accepted items

Accepted items include household garbage, major appliances (tagged Freon-free), tires (The limit is 8 tires. Tires on the rim are accepted; however, no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track, or foam-filled tires), household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container), ammunition, expired or no longer needed prescription medications, batteries, and e-scrap.

No medical waste, commercial waste, or radioactive items will be accepted.

According to the city, Paducah Power System is teaming up with Clean Earth, Inc. for the safe disposal of mercury-filled items and unbroken bulbs.

Many types of bulbs contain a small amount of mercury and are not recommended for residential garbage collection. Each family turning in unbroken bulbs will receive one new LED bulb.

They said recyclables such as paper, plastic and steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the Green for Life recycling drop-off location at 400 State Street.

Annually, the City of Paducah said approximately 700 vehicles go through the line to dispose of more than 200 tons of household trash, white goods and scrap metal.

That is in addition to the tires, hazardous materials, prescriptions and ammunition collected.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.