Murray Calloway Co. Hospital announces first time with 0 COVID-19 inpatient cases in 2 years

According to the hospital’s post on Facebook, they are continuing to see a downturn in cases.
(Source: MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - For the first time in two years, Murray Calloway County Hospital says it has zero COVID-19 inpatient cases.

They continued to urge the community to be proactive in fighting the spread of the virus.

MCCH is proud to announce that we currently have zero COVID-19 inpatient cases, for the first time in 2 years....

Posted by Murray Calloway County Hospital on Thursday, April 14, 2022

