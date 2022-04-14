Murray Calloway Co. Hospital announces first time with 0 COVID-19 inpatient cases in 2 years
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - For the first time in two years, Murray Calloway County Hospital says it has zero COVID-19 inpatient cases.
According to the hospital’s post on Facebook, they are continuing to see a downturn in cases.
They continued to urge the community to be proactive in fighting the spread of the virus.
