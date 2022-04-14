Missourians conducting prescribed burns asked to ‘Log Your Burn’

MISSOURI (KFVS) - If you’re conducting a prescribed burn in Missouri, you’re asked to “Log Your Burn” online.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council encouraged landowners, land managers and others conducting prescribed burns on private land to log it at moprescribedfire.org.

According to MDC, prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool for things such as: reducing fuel loads to reduce the chance and intensity of wildfire; restoring native plant communities; enhancing wildlife habitat for wild turkeys, deer and other game species; improving livestock forage production; regenerating trees and controlling species such as bush honeysuckle.

According to MPFC, this would be a voluntary and anonymous entry for prescribed burns done on private land in Missouri.

“This information is useful in charting the use of prescribed fire across the state and is key in demonstrating the safe use of this critical land management tool with insurance providers, legislators, and Missourians,” explained Wes Buchheit, Missouri Prescribed Fire Coordinating Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever.

They said MPFC and other conservation partners such as MDC are looking for opportunities for insurance providers to offer affordable insurance policies for prescribed burning, especially for contractors who have identified this as a major hurdle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.