Missouri lawmakers discuss budget, unfinished work after they break for Easter holiday

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers had plenty to say after the legislature adjourned for the Easter holiday.

“We all know how crazy it gets, but we’re gonna get some things done,“ said State Sen. Dave Schatz, President Pro-Tem.

The Missouri House of Representatives sent over a budget. State Senators have been busy running the numbers before it makes it on the Senate floor..

”Next week will be a heavy budget week. Obviously, the appropriations folks are meeting right now continuing that process,” said State Sen. Schatz.

Another thing expected to be discussed is legalizing sports betting.

“It’s something that I’m interested in getting passed,” said State Rep. Caleb Rowden, Majority Floor Leader.

The state has a record amount of money to spend this year. Leadership in the Missouri House proposed a tax credit for Missourians, similar to State Senator Lincoln Hough’s proposed legislation.

State Senator John Rizzo says he likes getting more money to Missourians and assuring other things are paid, like teacher pay.

”I think we have a lot of things that we need to fund. Obviously, putting money into the pockets of people is the best place to put it. I also think we have a bare minimum of responsibilities as a state to make sure that we’re fulfilling, like paying teachers, making sure our roads and bridges are in stable condition, infrastructures, issues. Different things like that public education in general, can always use more money,” said State Senator John Rizzo, Minority Floor leader.

