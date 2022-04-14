Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks

Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a...
Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee held a hearing on the measure Wednesday.

The Republican House budget leader’s bill would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get up to $1,000 under the plan.

Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give onetime $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity.

The Republican-led House voted that measure down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired

Latest News

Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population
IL first responder bill
IL first responder bill would recognize dispatchers as first responders
Bill to track down 'smash-and-grabs' passes both houses
Bill to crack down on ‘smash-and-grabs’ passes both chambers