Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.
The House Budget Committee held a hearing on the measure Wednesday.
The Republican House budget leader’s bill would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get up to $1,000 under the plan.
Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give onetime $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity.
The Republican-led House voted that measure down.
