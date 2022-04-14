Metropolis Police conduct sex offender compliance checks

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 12, the Metropolis Police Department Investigations Section conducted sex offender compliance checks on the 17 sex offenders registered in Metropolis City limits.

Police say the checks are to ensure the offender is living where they are registered and asking if the information in their registration is current.

The results of the checks revealed the following:

Four offenders had information that needed updating and is currently being updated by the offender with the Metropolis Police Department.

One of the 17 offenders wasn’t living where he was registered at. An investigation was completed to make sure that the offender was not in compliance. Police checked with the owner of the residence and no one is living at the address the offender was registered at. A report of non-compliance for failure to register as a sex offender will be forwarded to the Massac County State’s Attorney’s Office and a request for an arrest warrant will be made.

Two of the 17 sex offenders registered as homeless and must register weekly. During the registration, the sex offender must put the locations they stayed each night for that week as a part of their registration.

