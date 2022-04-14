MDC asks Missourians to “bee-friend” pollinators this spring

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to declining populations of bee species in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking all Missourians to “bee-friend” these valuable insects this season.

According to the MDC, Missouri is home to around 450 species of native bees, but it’s not uncommon for more to be identified each year.

Bees are important pollinators, playing a critical role in the production of many favorite fruits and vegetables.

The MDC says most native bees only live about one year.

Some species, such as bumblebees, make their nests underground, while others, such as leafcutter and mason bees, will nest in small cavities found in wood or in the pith of plant stems.

A release from the MDC says bee pollinators’ national value is around $30 billion annually, and they are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food Americans eat. Without bees and other pollinators, humans would not have foods such as nuts, grapes, coffee, and even chocolate.

MDC: How to Bee a friend

According to the MDC, the best way to help these native species is to to plant native plants.

“It’s all about the flowers,” said MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank. “Planting native plants, especially those with colorful blossoms, is a great way to bring bees to your yard because the color catches their eye.”

Shank says that companion planting, in which one plant helps the growth of another, can help facilitate the pollination of fruits and vegetables. For example, planting bee balm can help pollinate tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant.

Another MDC-certified way to support bees is by not mowing your lawn as often.

“Clover, violets, and dandelions are common lawn plants that provide vital food for bees, especially in the spring before most flowers appear,” Shank explained. “Delaying mowing or mowing higher can help bees by letting the plants grow. Even allowing access to the ground by not mulching every inch can help. Many bees need access to the soil to excavate their nests.”

Shank added that yards aren’t required to help bee populations and other pollinators.

People can provide bees with native flowers in a planting box or pot, or by getting involved in a community garden or helping plant at a nearby park.

To find a native plant retailer near you, visit the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! website.

Learn more about Missouri’s native bee species on MDC’s online Field Guide.

