Marion bank robbery suspect killed after bank robbery in California, police say

(KFVS) - Marion Police announced their investigation and search for a bank robbery suspect is over after he was shot and killed in Fontana, California.

Police said 45-year-old Travis S. Tarrants was shot and killed in a confrontation with Fontana Police officers.

According to a Marion Police Department Facebook post, Fontana Police confronted Tarrants at a Wendy’s after he allegedly robbed a nearby Bank of America with a gun on Thursday, April 7.

Officers were training in the area and responded to the scene quickly.

Fontana Police reportedly tracked down Tarrants and a confrontation led officers to shooting him.

Tarrants died at the scene.

Police said a gun recovered from the scene was a replica.

According to Marion Police, Tarrants was identified as the suspect in the People’s National Bank robbery.

Police said Tarrants walked into the bank on Friday, April 1 wearing a Jabbawockeez-like mask with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol and robbed the business.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into a tan Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck which had identifiable damage and drove away.

A warrant for Tarrants arrest was issued on March 29.

Police said they learned Tarrants truck had been spotted in southern California between March 13 and March 27.

Agencies were notified he was in the area, but he could not be located until his encounter in Fontana.

During their investigation, Marion Police learned Tarrants was accused of robbing a Bloomington, Indiana Old National Bank on November 11, 2021.

Marion Police said Tarrants was released on his own recognizance in January and failed to show up for his court hearing February.

