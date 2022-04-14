Jackson Co. state’s attorney, Carbondale police focus on violent crimes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In early March, the Jackson County State’s Attorney said they were focusing their efforts on violent crimes happening across the county.

On Thursday, April 14, we got a look at the kinds of weapons being taken off the streets.

In the last six weeks, Jackson County authorities say their focus on violent crimes and stolen guns is paying off.

“Approximately a dozen taken off the street. Many of them are handguns that have extended magazines and shotguns,” said Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez.

Guns seized in recent Carbondale cases. (Carbondale Police Department)

He said those recovered weapons often play a key role in their investigation.

“Typically, the cases that we see have firearms that are either stolen or purchased by somebody and given to somebody to use,” said Cervantez.

Like the case Cervantez recently filed against 24-year-old Dakota Rushing of Ziegler, Ill. He’s charged with felony aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

Cervantez said the recovered weapon can often provide even more information.

“We have used the serial numbers quite a bit to find not just out about the case we are working but also to trace it back to where that gun came from possibly other crimes as well,” said Cervantez.

But homemade weapons, known as ghost guns, do not have serial numbers. This week, President Joe Biden proposed new rules designed to better track them.

“We’ve never confiscated or seized any gun that you would call a ghost gun,” said Lieutenant David Kemp with the Carbondale Police Department.

Kemp said they’re keeping an eye out for homemade firearms.

“It’s not quite as easy to put one of these together as sometimes people portray, it’s not a complicated process but it’s time consuming and it’s expensive,” said Kemp.

Meanwhile, Cervantez said they’ll continue tracking these weapons, and the people behind them.

“We see the same names over and over again. And that means that it’s always going to be somebody out there. But it means we know who they are, it’s a limited amount of people, a small amount of people that are causing a lot of pain for the entire community,” said Cervantez.

Cervantez said his goal is to build an even better relationship with Illinois State Police and the FBI to continue prosecuting violent offenders and trace those recovered weapons.

