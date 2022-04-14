Heartland Votes
Jackson Co. Ambulance Service adds 2 new ambulances

The Jackson County Ambulance Service added two new ambulances.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service added two new ambulances.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The county ambulance service added two brand new ambulances.

According to a release from the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the 2021 Medix MSV-II 157 ambulances were placed into service on Thursday, April 14.

They said the ambulances were ordered more than a year ago; however, there was a delay due to supply chain issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

