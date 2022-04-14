Ill. Dept. of Public Health: COVID-19 cases slowly rising in many areas in state

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning on Thursday, April 14 that COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in many areas of the state.

“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”

According to IDPH, as of April 13, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the state was 1,728.

As of April 14, counties in the state that have a high level of COVID-19 include: Saline, Gallatin, Hardin and Pope.

The Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 community levels map, as of April 14. (Ill. Dept. of Public Health)

Tokars said that vaccination is the most effective tool we have to fight the virus.

You can find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you by either calling your local health provider or going to www.vaccines.gov.

IDPH also reminded the public about the recent guidance from the CDC that authorized a second booster dose for certain segments of the population at least four months after the first booster dose. This includes adults over 50 years of age, and people who are immunocompromised - those with a poor ability to fight infections - over 12 years old.

