Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

Gov. Andy Beshear - Team Kentucky Update 4.14.22

Gov. Andy Beshear - Team Kentucky Update 4.14.22

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, April 14, 2022

The meeting was at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

As of April 11, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,117 new cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional deaths in its weekly summary.

The current positivity rate is 2.27 percent.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Juvenile, adult in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shots fired investigation
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

Senator Mitch McConnell was in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts.
McConnell stops in Mayfield, Ky.
Police say a man who robbed a Marion, Ill. bank was shot and killed by officers in California.
Marion police: Bank robber killed by officers in Calif.
Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts.
RAW VIDEO: McConnell visits Mayfield
Cape Girardeau Police have arrested three men in connection with an attack on a juvenile on...
2 more arrests made in connection with attack, robbery of juvenile in Cape Girardeau