Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.
The meeting was at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
As of April 11, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,117 new cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional deaths in its weekly summary.
The current positivity rate is 2.27 percent.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.