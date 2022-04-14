Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

The meeting was at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

As of April 11, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,117 new cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional deaths in its weekly summary.

The current positivity rate is 2.27 percent.

