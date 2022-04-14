Gov. Beshear, First Lady to host Easter celebration at Capitol this weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are hosting an Easter celebration at the Capitol building this weekend and are inviting Kentuckians to come join.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, April 16, in the outdoor area directly behind the Capitol building and in front of the Capitol Annex.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Kentucky families and friends during this joyous Easter weekend as we gather with grateful hearts to celebrate hope and new beginnings,” the Governor and First Lady said.

If interested, please arrive on Capitol grounds by 1:30 p.m. for the commencement of the Easter program at 2 p.m., featuring an opening prayer by Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Pastor Todd Lester, songs performed by the Louisville-based St. Stephen Church praise team and short remarks from the Governor, followed by an Easter egg hunt, festive arts and crafts stations, outdoor games and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

“I’m humbled and honored to be asked to pray at the 2022 Easter celebration at the Capitol,” Pastor Lester said. “It has been a challenging and difficult couple of years for everyone. It’s my prayer that the joy and hope of Easter will bless and encourage these children, their families and our entire state. Have a blessed and happy Easter!”

The Governor’s office says there will be food trucks onsite in addition to restrooms, picnic tables and more.

To view a map of the event location with parking details, click here. The event is expected to conclude at 4 p.m. EDT.

