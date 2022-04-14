First Alert Thursday Outlook

Cooler and less humid air blowing in from the west will give us a little welcome sunshine and a chance to dry out here for a day or two. However, a series of weak weather systems moving through from west to east will keep a few clouds and shower chances in the outlook heading into the weekend. Today and tonight will be mainly clear and quiet, with slightly below average temps. Tomorrow into tomorrow night a weak weather system will track across the lower Mississippi Valley. This will bring increasing clouds and a few showers to our area late Friday into Friday night. SPC actually has our southern counties with a level 1 risk of severe tomorrow evening, but the lastest shows the stronger storms staying just to our south…..with partial clearing on Saturday.

The weekend is looking mixed, with dry and mild conditions on Saturday, but mostly cloudy, cool and showery conditions on Easter Sunday. Highs on Sunday may be mostly in the 50s….a bit cool for April, but the threat of severe weather looks minimal. After a couple of dry days to start next week, a stronger system is indicated by about next Wednesday.

