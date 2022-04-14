Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Cooler, but sunny!

After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After a mostly gloomy and stormy week, the Heartland will finally see some sunshine today!

A cold front overnight plunged temperatures into the 30s and 40s this morning. Some isolated locations could see frost.

This afternoon will be much calmer, but a bit cooler.

Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Clouds push back into the Heartland on Friday, with highs near average in the upper 60s.

A disturbance Friday night could bring rain and a few storms.

There is a chance for showers over the weekend.

Temps will dip below average by Sunday and into early next week.

Send us your weather photos and videos below.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired

Latest News

Sunny skies return today!
Cooler Air Mass This Morning
For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms moving out. Cooler weather moving in.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in Heartland counties cleaning up after severe weather