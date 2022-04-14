First Alert: Cooler, but sunny!

(KFVS) - After a mostly gloomy and stormy week, the Heartland will finally see some sunshine today!

A cold front overnight plunged temperatures into the 30s and 40s this morning. Some isolated locations could see frost.

This afternoon will be much calmer, but a bit cooler.

Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Clouds push back into the Heartland on Friday, with highs near average in the upper 60s.

A disturbance Friday night could bring rain and a few storms.

There is a chance for showers over the weekend.

Temps will dip below average by Sunday and into early next week.

