Dickey Nutt joins Mizzou coaching staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri Columbia announced on Thursday, April 14 that David “Dickey” Nutt will be the new men’s basketball assistant coach.

Nutt has more than 30 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, including 19 as a head coach.

He joins Head Coach Dennis Gates and Associate Head Coach Charlton Young.

“David “Dickey” Nutt is a true veteran in this profession with an immense amount of passion for the game as well as for student-athlete development,” Gates said in a news release. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo.”

Nutt previously served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast Missouri State from 2009-2015.

“I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said in the release. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”

Following his head coaching stints, Nutt joined Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State as a video coordinator and was a part of the Seminoles 2018 Elite Eight run.

He also worked with Coach Gates at Cleveland State as a Special Assistant Coach for Student-Athlete Development.

Most recently, Nutt served as the Head Coach and Athletic Director at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina.

