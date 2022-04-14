Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dickey Nutt joins Mizzou coaching staff

Dickey Nutt previously served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast...
Dickey Nutt previously served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast Missouri State from 2009-2015.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri Columbia announced on Thursday, April 14 that David “Dickey” Nutt will be the new men’s basketball assistant coach.

Nutt has more than 30 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, including 19 as a head coach.

He joins Head Coach Dennis Gates and Associate Head Coach Charlton Young.

“David “Dickey” Nutt is a true veteran in this profession with an immense amount of passion for the game as well as for student-athlete development,” Gates said in a news release. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo.”

Nutt previously served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and Southeast Missouri State from 2009-2015.

“I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said in the release. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”

Following his head coaching stints, Nutt joined Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State as a video coordinator and was a part of the Seminoles 2018 Elite Eight run.

He also worked with Coach Gates at Cleveland State as a Special Assistant Coach for Student-Athlete Development.

Most recently, Nutt served as the Head Coach and Athletic Director at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Juvenile, adult in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shots fired investigation
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

Stephanie Brown interview on Heartland Sports
Stephanie Brown interview on Heartland Sports
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 4/13
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 4/13
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 4/13
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 4/13
Busch Stadium is viewed as the field crew puts on the tarp during a rain delay in a baseball...
Severe storms postpone Cardinals-Royals game