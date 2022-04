PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 286 is blocked by a SEMI crash west of Wickliffe in Ballard County.

According to Ballard County 911 Dispatch, KY 286 is blocked between KY 1279 and Hughes Road.

This is along KY 286 near the 2 mile marker. The estimated duration before the site is cleared is 2 hours.

A detour was set up via U.S. 60 through LaCenter and Kevin.

