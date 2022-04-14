Cooler Air Mass This Morning

As skies have been clearing overnight behind a cold front, temperatures have been cooling down. Some areas will be in the low to mid 30s north which can help support isolated frost development. Upper 30s and low 40s out southern counties will start the day. Sunny skies return in the forecast with calm weather and highs reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Added clouds push in on Friday with highs back near average in the upper 60s. Friday night a disturbance could bring rain and a few storms.

The weekend holds chances for showers and below average temps by Sunday and into early next week.

-Lisa

