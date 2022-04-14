Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cooler Air Mass This Morning

Sunshine and dry weather this afternoon...
Sunny skies return today!
Sunny skies return today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As skies have been clearing overnight behind a cold front, temperatures have been cooling down. Some areas will be in the low to mid 30s north which can help support isolated frost development. Upper 30s and low 40s out southern counties will start the day. Sunny skies return in the forecast with calm weather and highs reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Added clouds push in on Friday with highs back near average in the upper 60s. Friday night a disturbance could bring rain and a few storms.

The weekend holds chances for showers and below average temps by Sunday and into early next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/13
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/13
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms moving out. Cooler weather moving in.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in Heartland counties cleaning up after severe weather