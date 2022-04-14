Cape Girardeau residents asked to share sheriff’s office memorabilia

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with sheriff’s office memorabilia to share it with them for public viewing.

As written on the sheriff’s office Facebook post, they’re looking for things such as photos of patrol cars, the old Sheriff’s Office building, and deputies/sheriff’s from more than 30 years ago.

If you have an memorabilia you’d like to share, please contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office.

