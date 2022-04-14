Heartland Votes
1 injured, 1 in custody after Fredericktown shooting

One person was injured and one person is in custody in connection with a shooting.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured and one person is in custody in connection with a shooting.

According to Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis, it happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 14 on Morley Street.

He said one person was grazed in the head by a bullet. Another person was arrested at the scene.

He also said a vehicle was rammed.

Two people are facing charges in connection with the incident.

Chief Hovis said more information will be released once the charges have been officially filed.

