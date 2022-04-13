Zeigler, Ill. man accused of stealing guns, ammunition

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing guns and ammunition from homes throughout the county.

Felony charges of aggravated possession of stolen firearms have been filed against Dakota R. A. Rushing, 24, of Zeigler.

According to the Zeigler Police Department’s Facebook post, on Thursday, March 24, the Zeigler police chief responded to a home on N. Main Street for a report of a burglary. They said someone broke into the house the previous night, cut into a gun safe and took several firearms and boxes of ammunition.

Due to the number of guns, as well as the bulkiness of the boxes of ammunition, police say they believed more than one person may have been involved.

During the investigation, police say they learned the suspect, Rushing, had been tipped off and left Zeigler with the stolen guns and ammo to hide out in Carbondale.

On Tuesday, they say they found Rushing’s location in Carbondale. The police chief contacted the Illinois State Police’s Southern Illinois Drug Task Force to request a SWAT team to arrest Rushing and seize the stolen guns.

While some guns were seized and an arrest was made, police say they did not find Rushing.

They learned on Wednesday morning he had returned to Zeigler to hide out.

According to police, thanks to a quick-thinking telecommunicator at central dispatch, they were able to narrow down Rushing’s location in Zeigler to about a one-block radius of Main and Railroad Streets.

Rushing surrendered around 1:10 p.m. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he is being held on associated charges.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, a warrant for his arrest for the Jackson County charges was issued with a bond set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.