Telecommunicators honored this week in the Heartland

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and law enforcement agencies are honoring telecommunicators across the Heartland.

This week is meant to honor those that help save the lives of many everyday across the nation.

We take you to Mississippi County, Mo, where the sheriff’s office there is also thanking their dispatchers.

We talked with Lt. Communications Director Stacy Vinson and Sgt. Of Communications Tonya Marks about why they love their job.

“It’s a very rewarding job,” Marks said. “Whenever I get home, I feel like I’ve done something, accomplished something. I have a good work team. We all work together well and we have fun besides taking care of our county.”

“It’s great knowing that we can change lives,” Vinson said. “We’re also changing our own too along with it. You don’t get into this job for the glory or any of that. You do this because there is something in you that needs to do this. The lives that we change everyday, they don’t even know who we are.”

They are the glue that keeps first responders together and help those in need on a daily basis.

This week however, they are recognized with their pictures posted online on the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

“We are very rarely recognized (in the public),” Marks said. “And for the public to be able to see us on Facebook and recognize who we are. We’re not just a name behind a phone. That’s important.”

The entire sheriff’s office is also remembering one telecommunicator in-particular that recently passed away months ago.

“Shalonda Sinks-Chappell, she actually worked full-time for Charleston Department of Public Safety, however, she did work with us for 5 years,” Vinson said. “She did odd and end jobs, kind of scanning inmate files and doing things like that but she also covered in dispatch.”

Vinson said she was very caring and treated her coworkers like family.

“She was the first person that kind of took everybody in,” Vinson said. “Shalonda was the person that if you were having a bad day and you needed any kind of words of wisdom, that was who you went to because she had it. She either had a Bible verse or she had a saying or she had a smile. Sometimes you would be able to get a good hug from her if she wasn’t running around busy.”

“She was an outstanding dispatcher,” Marks said. “She was just a good person. Every morning when I got up, I would open up Facebook and she would have an inspirational quote everyday on Facebook. She is just an overall good person and an excellent dispatcher.”

Shalonda Sinks-Chappell gave 19 years of her life to her community. Her coworkers said she will always be remembered.

“We cannot let this week go by without acknowledging her in some way because she was just an influential and major part of this community. Everybody knew Shalonda and everyone loves her. And we miss her…a lot,” Vinson said.

Telecommunicators are the front line and the first one a person talks to when emergencies are called in.

“Without us, nothing goes on. Nothing happens,” Vinson said. “It’s our response that dictates everything that occurs. We’re the ones that get the help. We’re the ones that get the people going. We’re the ones that get the mutual aid. We’re the ones that do all of that. Without us, nothing occurs.”

National Public Safety Telecommunications week is celebrated every second week in April.

