Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Strong winds knock semi over on highway in Shawnee

Semi blown over by wind in Shawnee, KS, on K-7 early Wednesday morning.
Semi blown over by wind in Shawnee, KS, on K-7 early Wednesday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Strong winds from overnight storms blew over a semi truck on Kansas 7 Highway in Shawnee early Wednesday morning.

The 18-wheeler was on the ramp from West 83rd Street to northbound K-7 when the wind tipped it over around 1 a.m. The driver was able to scramble out and was not seriously hurt, according to Shawnee police.

No other vehicles were involved. The semi lay on its side just to the right of the ramp. It did not cause any lane closures.

The Kansas City metro was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at the time, along with a Wind Advisory.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather today....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe weather, including tornadoes
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

Latest News

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois
The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been...
Graves County prepares shelters for Wednesday severe weather
Income tax filing deadline extended
Income tax filing deadline extended
Robert Gentry, owner of Corner Grocery Store in Cape Girardeau pack chicken diner. Products he...
Heartland businesses owners say they feel inflation’s effects
Local businesses affected by inflation
Local businesses affected by inflation