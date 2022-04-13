Heartland Votes
Storms moving out. Cooler weather moving in.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a day of storms across the Heartland, a cold front will bring direr air and much cooler air for the Heartland. For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in. Lows by morning will range form the middle to upper 30s northwest to the lower 40s southeast.

Thursday looks to much better across the Heartland. After a few areas with patchy frost, we will see mostly sunny skies and mild conditions. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s.

