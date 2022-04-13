Heartland Votes
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake rumbled in southern Illinois on Tuesday night, April 12.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County.

This is close to the Hamilton-White County line.

The depth of the quake was 7.64 miles.

As of 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there are 13 reports of people feeling the quake. Most of the reports on the USGS website came from the Carmi area, but the quake was also felt in McLeansboro in Franklin County, Illinois and in Evansville, Indiana.

At this time there are no reports of damage.

For more information or to report feeling the quake, click here for the USGS website.

