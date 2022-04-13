Heartland Votes
Sikeston R-6 superintendent resigns

Dr. Tony Robinson will be resigning, effective on June 30.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson has announced he is resigning, effective June 30.

Sikeston staff and community members were notified Wednesday afternoon through staff emails, texts to parents and on social media platforms.

“I am pleased with the work that we have accomplished in Sikeston,” said Dr. Robinson. “We have some great new school buildings being built, increased the number of technology devices for students in the District, started school-based health clinics, and made academic improvements throughout the entire District.”

Sikeston R-6 Board of Education (BOE) President Chad Bles also addressed community members.

“The BOE would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robinson for his many contributions to the success and growth of our district,” Mr. Bles said.

The Board of Education says it will post the superintendent position and begin reviewing applicants immediately.

“It is our desire to have a smooth and seamless transition to ensure that the progress of the district goes uninterrupted,” added Mr. Bles.

In his letter to the community, Dr. Robinson stated his experience at Sikeston has been very rewarding.

“I wish the Sikeston R-6 School District continued success,” he said.

