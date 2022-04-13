Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sikeston public school teachers awarded grants to enhance student learning in the classroom

Will more money lead to a better education? Some teachers in Sikeston, Mo. are banking on it.
Will more money lead to a better education? Some teachers in Sikeston, Mo. are banking on it.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will more money lead to a better education?

Some teachers in Sikeston are banking on it.

Twenty-two teachers are getting grants from the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation to enhance their classrooms.

”I was super excited just because I know what it’ll mean for the students here at wing.”

Jessica Mercer is the librarian at Wing Elementary in Sikeston.

She said the grant will be used to help her students become better readers.

“I’m buying some low-level easy readers to help out our first graders and some of our older kids that are really struggling with reading, so these are really easy readers easy to read easy for them to pick up and feel confident when they have them,” said Mercer.

Over at Sikeston Junior High School, Alana Harkness, a special education teacher, said she wants her students to have the best learning experience.

That’s why she applied for a grant to purchase a smart board for her classroom.

“Some of them are visually impaired, so they need things bigger, so I can make it bigger on the smart board. It just will help students who don’t always want to do math, we can make it more fun, we can do more group activities,” Harkness said.

Mercer said she is hopeful this grant will make a difference.

“To instill that level of reading and the excitement of reading that I feel, and I know that a lot of our teachers feel and to instill this in them when they’re young so that way it follows them through their life, and it can assist them in all other subject areas. It’s really hard to find books that they can pick up and that they can actually read and that they don’t feel embarrassed holding,” said Mercer.

The Sikeston school teachers plan to put the funding to use as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly all of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
LIVE: Tornado warning for New Madrid, Stoddard Counties
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

LIVE: Tornado warning for Dunklin, Pemiscot Counties
According to police, the majority of the cases are on the north side of town around Vintage...
Murray police investigating multiple thefts from vehicles
Envision AESC is building a dedicated electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County.
$2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant coming to Kentucky
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone County prosecutor refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy