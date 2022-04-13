Heartland Votes
Pujols homers for first time since rejoining Cardinals

Pujols Homers for Cardinals
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols homered for the first time since rejoining the team Tuesday night in a 6-5 win over the Royals.

Pujols hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Pujols ended up with 3-hits to raise his batting average this season to 333.

St. Louis and Kansas City return to action tomorrow at 12:15.

