One dead after being pinned under tree during storm

(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RISON, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was killed when severe storms tore through Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management, crews were called to the 300 block of East Sixth Street in Rison around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a tree on a mobile home.

When crews arrived, a 20-year-old female was pinned under the tree. Crews attempted to rescue the woman, but she died at the scene.

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a large portion of Arkansas Wednesday.

Damage across Central and Northwest Arkansas was widespread and crews are assessing the damage.

Officials said the family has been notified about the woman’s death.

There have been no other reports of anyone being hurt.

