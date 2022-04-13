Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly all of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe weather, including tornadoes
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say
A group of atmospheric scientists from 10 schools are in the Heartland ready to track severe...
Meteorologists, researchers in Portageville with ‘Doppler on Wheels’ ahead of severe storms
An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.
Orphaned mountain lion cub found by hikers treated at Oakland Zoo
Felony charges of aggravated possession of stolen firearms have been filed against Dakota R. A....
Zeigler, Ill. man accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested