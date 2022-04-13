Murray police investigating multiple thefts from vehicles

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple, recent thefts from vehicles.

According to police, the majority of the cases are on the north side of town around Vintage Hill and Opportunity Drive. They said most of the incidents involve unlocked cars.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information regarding the thefts, you can contact the police department at 270-753-1621.

They reminded residents to lock their car doors, remove any valuables from the vehicle and maintain a list of serial numbers for their property.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.