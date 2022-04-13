Mt. Vernon, Ill. man accused of making bomb threats to multiple businesses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of making bomb threats to multiple businesses.

Raymond Needy, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on five counts of “aggravated disorderly conduct make false bomb report.”

According to a post on the Mt. Vernon Police Department Facebook Page, he was charged in connection with bomb threats made to Continental Tire, Walmart and Dollar Tree over the past month.

