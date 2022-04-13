More than 1,200 customers without power in Obion County, Tenn. and Fulton County, Ky.

(KFVS) - About 1,265 customers are without power in Obion County, Tennessee and Fulton County, Kentucky.

According to the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, there are 19 outage trouble spots and 726 members without power. Outages are scattered throughout its 12-county service area with most concentrated in Obion County.

They said homes and businesses lost power during Wednesday afternoon’s severe weather.

Crews were dispatched and will restore service as quickly as possible.

They said their crews found that the storm left broken utility poles and downed wires. They said these repairs will be time-intensive.

If you see a downed line, they ask that you stay far away from it, and always assume electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous.

