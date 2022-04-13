Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 1,200 customers without power in Obion County, Tenn. and Fulton County, Ky.

Crews were dispatched and will restore service as quickly as possible.
Crews were dispatched and will restore service as quickly as possible.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - About 1,265 customers are without power in Obion County, Tennessee and Fulton County, Kentucky.

According to the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, there are 19 outage trouble spots and 726 members without power. Outages are scattered throughout its 12-county service area with most concentrated in Obion County.

They said homes and businesses lost power during Wednesday afternoon’s severe weather.

Crews were dispatched and will restore service as quickly as possible.

They said their crews found that the storm left broken utility poles and downed wires. They said these repairs will be time-intensive.

If you see a downed line, they ask that you stay far away from it, and always assume electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will drop significantly into the 30s by Thursday morning.
First Alert: Severe weather moves through Heartland
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy
The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright...
Gov. Beshear unveils 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster