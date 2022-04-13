Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri(MGN)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for up to a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee held a hearing on the measure Wednesday. The Republican House budget leader’s bill would set aside $1 billion in state funding for the tax credits. Married couples filing jointly would get up to $1,000 under the plan.

Democrats had proposed setting aside $100 million to give one-time $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity. The Republican-led House voted that measure down.

Most Read

Temperatures will drop significantly into the 30s by Thursday morning.
First Alert: Severe weather moves through Heartland
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

Murder charges dismissed against 2 women in St. Louis
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
Blues face the Sabres on 6-game win streak
FILE - Traffic drives in view of a massive Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets...
Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an...
Blues visit the Bruins after Faulk’s 2-goal game