Meteorologists, researchers in Portageville with ‘Doppler on Wheels’ ahead of severe storms

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of atmospheric scientists from 10 schools are in the Heartland ready to track severe weather expected Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

The field teams, staying in Portageville, will be using their mobile Doppler and other weather instruments. It’s part of an initiative called PERiLS (Propagation, Evolution, And Rotation in Linear Storms).

In addition to the ‘Doppler on Wheels,’ the teams will be using weather balloons.

Scientists from the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) and their partners are trying to learn how tornadoes form in squall lines.

“We basically take the radar to the storm, so we can get up close and get really fine scale detail to really be able to tease out the things that maybe happening in the storms that produce tornados,” said University of Illinois Atmospheric Sciences Professor Dr. Jeff Trapp.

Dr. Trapp said their task can be difficult because squall lines could span the entire state of Missouri.

Somewhere within that span, Trapp said a tornado could form about the size of a quarter of a mile.

Teams will be gathering data on the storm environment, the atmosphere before the storms form and any damage.

Scientists from the University of Illinois, North Carolina State and eight other schools are taking part in the field study.

Our own meteorologist, Lisa Michaels, will be joining the scientists as they conduct their research on Wednesday.

She will have a live report for us on Heartland News at Noon.

