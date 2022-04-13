Mayfield bank celebrates grand reopening after December tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A branch of U.S. Bank will celebrate its grand reopening after the December tornado.

According to a release from U.S. Bank, on Thursday, April 14, they will have a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Monetary donations will also be made to Home and Hope for Kentucky and Rotary Club of Mayfield.

The following day, they invite the community to stop by between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a Kona ice truck, balloon artist and more.

The Mayfield branch is located at 406 S. 7th Street.

“I am thrilled to celebrate this grand re-opening with our Mayfield team and the local community,” said Regional Executive Bill Jones in the news release. “Their perseverance has been inspiring. I am thankful for the many U.S. Bank employees from near and far who provided support to help rebuild so we could continue serving as a financial resource to our customers.”

After the December 10 tornado, U.S. Bank deployed its U.S. Bank Mobile Banking Unit, which includes the features of a brick-and-mortar branch at a smaller scale.

U.S. Bank also donated $25,000 to two nonprofit organizations responding to community needs, Mayfield Community Foundation and the United Way of Southern Kentucky.

