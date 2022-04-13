Heartland Votes
Man in custody in connection to shots fired investigation in Marion, Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with a shots fired investigation.

Xander C. Thorne, 18, of Marion, was cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a F.O.I.D.

According to Marion police, they responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive for a report of shots fired into a home.

Officers found a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and pulled it over. They said the suspect ran from the vehicle into a nearby home in the 1400 block of N. Market Street.

The suspect, later identified as Thorne, was taken into custody.

Officers say they recovered a semi-automatic firearm from the home.

Thorne was taken to the Williamson County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.

