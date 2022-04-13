Heartland Votes
Local reaction to President Biden E-15 gas announcement

What is E-15 gas?
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During his announcement waiving, President Joe Biden said E-15 fuel is about ten cents a gallon cheaper. An Economics Professor at Southeast Missouri State says that less expensive gas will be tough to find.

”Roughly 2300 gas stations currently sell E-15 blended gasoline. That would represent somewhere between one and two percent of the 150,000 gas stations in the United States,” said Professor Yaskewich.

Professor David Yaskewich tells me, that limited supply will not have a big impact on gas prices overall.

And, he questions how many gas stations would make the changes needed to sell E-15.

“If you’re a gas station owner and you’re considering adding a fuel pump that has E-15 fuel and making that investment to install a pump that has E15 fuel whether this is temporary or not could have an impact on that decision. So, that would be another factor to consider this is just a short-term temporary waiver,” Yaskewich said.

Professor Yankewich also suggests the reduced efficiency of E-15 fuel will eat away at some of those savings.

E-15 is considered safe for most cars manufactured in 2001 or later.

